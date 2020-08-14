Site of a fatal two-vehicle MVI on Highway 1 near Savona on Aug. 13, 2020. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Two Thompson-area seniors were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Kamloops on Aug. 13. Southeast District RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) and the BC Coroners Service are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

At 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kamloops Rural RCMP and emergency medical crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 1 near the intersection of Deadman-Vidette Road, between the communities of Savona and Walhachin.

Initial findings at the scene suggest that a westbound red Ford Fiesta suddenly crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound red Dodge Journey. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Fiesta, an 84-year-old man from the Thompson area, passed away at the scene.

The two occupants of the Dodge Journey — a man and a woman who are also residents of the central interior Thompson area — were rushed to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services in serious condition. The 77-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in the Dodge Journey, later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The 83-year-old driver remains in hospital in serious condition.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has also launched an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation into the sudden death of both individuals.

Highway 1 was closed for more than five hours after the incident.

Southeast District RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services has taken charge of the ongoing police investigation. They are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dash camera footage of the collision, to contact Cst. Mykyte of the RCMP Southeast District Central Interior Traffic Services at (250) 828-3111, Ext. 2.


fatal collision

