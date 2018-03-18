Two people safe after falling through ice

The Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters following reports of a person falling through the ice Sunday. (Black Press file photo)

Emergency personnel are urging caution around icy waters following reports of a person falling through the ice Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a person who had fallen through the ice of a frozen pond shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

“The first arriving crew found a male and female with a dog. All of who were out of the water and on dry land near a small partially frozen pond in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive,” said Scott Clarke, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

“Fire crews and BCAS assessed the male and female. Patients were wet and cold but uninjured. Neither were transported to hospital.”

Two engines, an Ice Rescue Team and a command unit including 11 fire personnel responded to this incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people that due to spring weather, ice conditions are not safe. Anyone who witnesses someone fall through the ice is asked to call 911 immediately.

