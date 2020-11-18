Two Revelstoke restaurants close due to COVID-19 exposure

Craft Bierhause is closed due to possible exposure and Taco Club for confirmed exposure

Two Revelstoke restaurants have recently closed due to COVID-19 exposures.

Craft Bierhause said it was contacted by Interior Health regarding possible exposure from a customer on Nov. 11.

Owner Trevor Roberts said while no staff are showing symptoms, the restaurant will voluntarily close until staff get tested for the virus and the establishment undergoes a deep clean.

Although the closure will hurt business, Roberts said it’s important for the public to know that there are cases in Revelstoke.

“Lots of people in town think the virus is not real. But if you know someone with it, it gets real, really fast.”

The Taco Club posted on Facebook that it’s also closing due to recent confirmed COVID-19 exposure. The restaurant will also undergo deep cleaning. The business said it plans to reopen near the end of the month.

Owner Mike Brown said he is waiting further direction from public health. Taco Club did not indicate when the exposure took place.

With COVID-19 exposures, contact tracing is done by Interior Health.

Yesterday, B.C. recorded the deadliest day of the pandemic with 11 deaths and 717 new cases.

This week, the province began urging people to avoid non-essential travel to help stop the spread of the virus.

