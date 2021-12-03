Two Revelstoke staples get top 10 finishes in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice

Top 10 finishes in both the ‘Best Ski Resort’ and ‘Best Aprés-Ski Bar’ categories

The line-up for the gondola on opening day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke has been recognized as one of the 10 best ski resorts in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2021 awards.

In the ‘Best Ski Resort’ category, the Revelstoke Mountain Resort has landed at the number 10 spot according to readers of the magazine. The resort was nominated as one of the 10 best according to a panel of expert skiers and snowboarders.

According to USA Today: “With North America’s greatest vertical – 5,620 feet – Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers 3,121 ski-able acres, in addition to cat skiing and heli-skiing, making it one of Canada’s best.”

Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado took the top spot, its third win in the category.

Resorts were nominated based on snowfall, varied terrain, lift access and more.

In the ‘Best Aprés-Ski Bar’ category, The Village Idiot Bar & Grill in Revelstoke took second place out of the 20 nominated bars. USA Today called The Village Idiot ‘unapologetically Canadian’ and noted the bar’s ‘pizza, beer, pub fare and live music’.

