UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

According to those living near Enderby Mable Lake Road the fire that started earlier in the day, after a tree fell on a power line, is now under control.

The blaze started approximately 20 km up Enderby Mable Lake Road.

Some residents in the area are still reporting power and phone outages.

The second fire near Moffat Creek is now being called the Salmon River Bench fire and is lightning caused according to BC Wildfire.

————-

Two new wildfires sparked in the North Okanagan on Tuesday.

Both fires are an estimated .01 hectares in size and have an unknown suspected cause.

READ MORE: Classic car burts into flames in Vernon

BC Wildfire is reporting one blaze near Enderby Mable Lake Road and the other at Moffat Creek.

There are reports a tree fell on a power line in the Mable Lake area causing an outage and a fire to spark.

More to come.

