The motorists had gotten stuck on a forest service road trying to get to James Lake. (Google Maps)

Two stranded motorists rescued from Kelowna forest service road

This is the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team’s sixth call of the year

Barely two months into 2021, and the year continues to be eventful for the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team as they performed their sixth task over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 7, Kelowna RCMP asked COSAR to locate and assist two stranded motorists who were reportedly stuck on James Lake Forest Service Road.

The pair were trying to drive up to James Lake but had gotten stuck. They were first located by a snowmobiler, who was able to contact a family member for assistance.

Since the family member wasn’t able to help the duo, the police were called in and COSAR was tasked with locating and assisting them before nightfall.

“COSAR located the motorists only to find that a 4×4 off-road club was assisting the motorists,” COSAR said in a statement.

The 4×4 club happened to be recreating in the area and came across the vehicle. Those in the club managed to get the motorists unstuck and turned around.

COSAR members stood by in case they were needed. After freeing the vehicle, COSAR and the club members found another truck that had gotten stuck and helped it out too.

Search and Rescue

