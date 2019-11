Truck and SUV involved at Alexis Park Drive and 43rd Avenue

An accident in Vernon could cause some after-work commuter delays.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Old Kamloops Road and 43rd Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A truck and SUV were involved in the incident, which took place right at the intersection.

Traffic was slow moving around the scene. It’s unknown if any major injuries were sustained.

READ MORE: Freezing rain, flurries possible for Central and North Okanagan

READ MORE: Firefighters investigating Vernon home blaze

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.