Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

On Saturday, March 30 a fire burns around 250 hectares along Kamloops -Shuswap road on the hill below Niskonlith Lake. (Rick Koch Photo)

Wildfire season has made an early return to the Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service reports a pair of fires have started on the north side of the Thompson River near Chase. Both fires are in the same general area just southeast of Niskonlith Lake near the Kamloops-Shuswap Road.

According to the wildfire service’s mapping system, one of the fires burning closest to the river has an estimated size of 100 hectares while the other is 250 hectares in size.

More to come.

