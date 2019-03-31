On Saturday, March 30 a fire burns around 250 hectares along Kamloops -Shuswap road on the hill below Niskonlith Lake. (Rick Koch Photo)

Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Wildfire season has made an early return to the Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service reports a pair of fires have started on the north side of the Thompson River near Chase. Both fires are in the same general area just southeast of Niskonlith Lake near the Kamloops-Shuswap Road.

According to the wildfire service’s mapping system, one of the fires burning closest to the river has an estimated size of 100 hectares while the other is 250 hectares in size.

More to come.

Read More: The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Read More: Salmon Arm receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Read More: Talking Rock Golf Course, Salmon Arm Golf Club voted among best in B.C.

Read More: Turtle Valley residents call second meeting to oppose human waste as fertilizer

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revelstoke business receives cease and desist letter over trademarked name
Next story
Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan poachers killing sleeping bear, cubs

Just Posted

Revelstoke business receives cease and desist letter over trademarked name

The letter said the Revelstoke owners can no longer use the name “Base Camp” for their business

VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers to host Thank Goodness It’s Spring event

The event will showcase local businesses, but there will also be crimestoppers’ jail cell on site

Educating the world of tomorrow

Sarah Newton has been teaching in Revelstoke for 14 years

Revelstoke roads and weather

Another sunny day

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vernon Vipers draw first blood in BCHL Interior Final

Defenceman Michael Young scores in overtime, giving Vipers a 4-3 win over hometown Wenatchee Wild

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Ruthie Foster brings her musical mastery to Roots and Blues

Musician’s unique take on the blues set to dazzle audiences at Salmon Arm festival

Two wildfires burning in the Shuswap

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read