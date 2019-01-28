The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The U.S. Justice Department is filing charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.

READ MORE: A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei’s business deals in Iran.

Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened
Next story
Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

Just Posted

Past Revelstoke resident pens Alzheimer’s diagnosis memoir

The book addresses advanced requests for Medical Assistance in Dying

Revelstoke City Council approves new resort hotel ‘in principal’

Resort also planning to move forward with staff accommodation

Revelstoke hosts largest BC Cup #2 ever

There were more than 400 competitors

Proposed new sports facility in Revelstoke looking for public feedback

The facility could include a climbing gym, squash court and a 200 metre indoor running track

Vernon local launches military motorcycle business

James Leigh hopes to officially launch DMZ motorcycles later this year, actor Edward Norton expresses interest.

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

McCleaners in Kamloops was allegedly robbed Monday morning

Most Read