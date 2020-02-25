Workers disinfect subway trains against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Iran’s government said Tuesday that more than a dozen people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country. (Sajjad Safari/IIPA via AP)

U.S. drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak

Drugmaker Moderna has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.

Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.

More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped nearly 16%, or $2.92, to $21.51 in premarket trading.

The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet.

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature
Next story
New blockade suspends commuter rail service west of Toronto

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

RSS basketball team finishes season at championships in Vernon

The team placed fifth in the tournament

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal May 12

B.C. has appealed aboriginal hunting case through several levels of court starting in Nelson in 2016

Bands and DJs playing this week in Revelstoke

Lots of options Friday and Saturday night!

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

Chase rail blockade resumes after four-day truce

Protest held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation regarding RCMP, LNG pipeline

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

Alleged racially-motivated vandalism concerns Penticton Chinese community

Chinese community worried fear surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus a cause for discrimination.

Kelowna mayor to request RCMP’s ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

RCMP said the report was completed over a month ago but have yet to release it or make a statement

Criminality not suspected in Ellison trailer fire death

The body was discovered after crews responded to reports of a house fire

Most Read