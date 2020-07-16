U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

A U.S. Military “Black Hawk” helicopter landed at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today, July 16.
Airport personnel said they didn’t know much about the helicopter’s arrival, besides the fact that it stopped briefly to refuel.
The U.S. Military uses the Sikorsky UH-60 as a tactical transport helicopter.
The helicopter at YLW was likely a Sikorsky HH-60 “Pave Hawk” — a derivative of the Black Hawk designed for the air-force with additional electronic programs.
According to a witness who spotted the helicopter at the airport, several of those who departed the aircraft onto the tarmac were wearing masks.
