U.S. Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it received 232 requests for legal assistance last year

Massachusetts’ largest Islamic advocacy organization is releasing its first annual report on the civil rights abuses faced by local Muslims.

The state’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday it received 232 requests for legal assistance last year.

The organization said that’s down about six per cent from 2017, which saw a surge in requests for help on immigration cases related to the Trump administration’s ban on travellers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Among the prominent cases highlighted was one involving a fifth-grader at Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham who received threatening notes in her classroom storage bin.

The report also mentions a 2018 case in which a woman shouted slurs and obscenities at two Muslim families and grabbed a 72-year-old woman’s hijab in Braintree.

The Associated Press

