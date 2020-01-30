This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travellers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials said that health workers and people who have been in contact with the latest patient are being monitored for symptoms.

“We anticipated this,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert. “The kind of contact that you have in a household is very close and very prolonged. That’s the kind of circumstance where we would anticipate a virus such as this could be transmitted.”

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

READ MORE: Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.

The other U.S. cases are in Arizona, Southern California and Washington state.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus
Next story
Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read