The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Apr. 23, 2019. The university is extending its mask mandate until the end of June 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Apr. 23, 2019. The university is extending its mask mandate until the end of June 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC extends mask mandate into summer, citing sixth COVID wave

University one of only to require masks beyond end of provincial health orders

More than a month after B.C. announced the end of the provincial mask mandate, the University of British Columbia is once again extending its.

In a statement Wednesday (April 20), the university said the rise of new Omicron variants and the simple science behind the use of masks have convinced it to continue mandating masks past its original April 30 cutoff, until the end of June.

The university said masks are an easy way to ensure an extra layer of protection for its entire community, and the most vulnerable people in it.

It noted that there are signs of new Omicron variants appearing and case numbers rising.

B.C. is no longer reporting daily COVID-19 case numbers, but its latest weekly report from April 14 indicated that hospitalizations due to the virus were up.

READ ALSO: B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report

READ ALSO: End of vaccine card in B.C. too soon as BA.2 variant spreads: doctor

UBC said it will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust its approach if necessary. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces on both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Most people in U.S. want masks for travellers: AP-NORC poll
Next story
Putin claims Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Queen’s lack of music awards

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

Rainbow trout infected with whirling disease which damages the backbone of the fish causing them to swim in a “whirling” pattern. (Photo: Sascha Hallett, fishpathogens.net)
Concerns raised about possibility of invasive fish disease in B.C. waters

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke