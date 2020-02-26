Nearly 4,200 faculty members at UBC and UBCO are set to receive wage increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC faculty to receive 2% wage increases for next three years

The new agreement covers nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and its faculty association have ratified a new agreement set to last the next three school years.

The new mandate will see wage increases and modest funding increases for professional development for the nearly 4,200 faculty members at both UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan over the next three years.

Wages of all faculty members will increase by two per cent each year the agreement is in effect between July, 1 2019 and June 30, 2022.

The funding increases will provide faculty and sessional lecturers the resources to further enhance learning for students, research innovations and productivity.


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill
Next story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Grizzlies’ goalie KIJHL star for third time this season

Noah Desouza finished the regular season with a .933 save percentage

Campaign promotes Syilx/Okanagan language and culture

To support initiative, Nsylixcen t-shirts and water bottles are being distributed across Okanagan

RCMP asking for more officers to better enforce speed limit on Trans Canada Highway

City council will bring the motion to the Southern Interior Local Government Association

Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Michael Esau climbed more than 700 steps in full gear for B.C. Lung Association

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Volunteers share amazing memories of Vancouver Olympic games

A decade ago this month, Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics. Approximately… Continue reading

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Most Read