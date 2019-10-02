The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

The University of B.C. announced Wednesday it would investigate reports of women being drugged at fraternity parties, after a professor’s tweet about one of her students went viral.

Marina Adshade said Tuesday “one of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night.”

Adshade said that by Saturday morning, “there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus.”

In a Wednesday statement, the vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said “the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated.”

However, she said neither campus security nor University RCMP had received any reports.

When Adshade was asked on Twitter why this was not “a major news story,” she said “I don’t think it is that unusual for this to happen. The staff at the hospital told her it was very common and this issue out of UBC has been happening ‘all month.’”

Carry asked anyone who knew anything about the drugging to call the UBC RCMP detachment at 604-224-1322, or to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest
Next story
Princeton woman gets gift from favorite sports team

Just Posted

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Princeton woman gets gift from favorite sports team

‘I told them Dana could not write this letter herself as she has Down Syndrome.’

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Most Read