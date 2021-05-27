FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

B.C.’s largest university will be offering asymptomatic rapid COVID-19 tests to students living in residence and other groups that live and work on the Vancouver campus.

In a Thursday (may 27) press release, the University of B.C. said that the rapid testing clinic is now operational and will run for 13 weeks. The clinic will also be part of a clinical trial.

“As part of this clinic, our research team is collecting data to determine the viability of self-administered rapid COVID-19 testing technology for potential use by the public across Canada,” said study lead researcher Sabrina Wong. “If this self-swab proves to be effective, it has the potential to be used in a number of settings and by the public across the country.”

Wong, who is also a UBC nursing and Centre for Health Services and Policy Research professor, said that if the clinical trial results show the self-swab test is effective, it could be used more widely across the country. The rapid tests involve a self-administered nasal swab that collects the sample from the front area of the nose instead of the nasopharynx. Those individuals who agree to take part in the clinical trial as well will have a nurse conduct a swab or PCR test to test the accuracy of the rapid tests. UBC said that the test being used, the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit, will be its first use in a university setting.

The rapid testing clinic will be an expansion of a pilot project that ran from February to April. That project saw 1,100 people tested and identified “a number of” asymptomatic cases.

Along with students living on campus, critical service employees, like custodial and campus security staff, as well as other students already on campus, such as varsity athletes, and those attending select in-person classes, including faculty members, are also eligible to take part.

“We are pleased to be expanding our rapid screening clinic to include more students, faculty and staff on campus,” said Rae Ann Aldridge, executive director of safety and risk services at UBC. “This clinic provides us with another tool to help keep our campus community safer from COVID-19.”

Participants must be asymptomatic and over 16 years old. Vaccinated individuals can get tested but won’t be eligible for the clinical trial.

For more information, go to: www.housing.ubc.ca/rapidtest.

VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

READ MORE: Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers
Next story
Man taken to hospital with minor burns following Kelowna shed fire

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Golfers at Revelstoke Golf Course in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 387)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 27

History recorded by the newspaper of the day

I heart Revy Tourism Revelstoke Tom Poole Photography
I ❤️ Revy: Pandemic exacerbates housing crisis in Revelstoke

Demand for rent subsidies peaks at Community Connections

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan Naterer’s mother makes plea for local volunteers

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Most Read