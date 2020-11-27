(File)

UBC Okanagan student senate votes to extend Christmas break

Move made to support mental health of students, accommodate ‘overload’ of work

Students at UBCO will be off school this winter break for a week longer than usual.

According to a report by the UBC Okanagan Senate and The Ubyssey, the Senate has approved the week-long exention, pushing the term two start date to Jan. 11. It will now end April 13, a total decrease of two teaching days.

According to the university publication, both UBCO administartors and students were largely in favour of the term date changes, quoting a ‘overload’ of work.

According to reports, this move comes as an initiative to support student mental health.

However the Senate stated on Twitter some programs may opt-out of these changes, and retain their original term two start date of Jan. 4. Changes, they stated, should be reflected in the UBC Okanagan calender website by mid-day Friday (Nov. 27).

The student senate caucus advocates for the roughly 11,000 students studying at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The university has yet to announce the extension on their website.

For more information visit Ubc.ca/news.

