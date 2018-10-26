UBC Okanagan syposium to tackle issue of humans, machines and the future of work

Two-part symposium to look at the technological revolution and its impact on jobs

Technological progress is significantly changing the world of work, according to UBC Okanagan.

A new wave of disruption is impacting traditional jobs, industries and business models. Canadians are increasingly employed in non-traditional industries, working flexible hours and using technology to change the way they work.

The economics, philosophy and political science department in the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, is hosting a future of work symposium. The goal is to explore what influence the continuing march of technology, automation and artificial intelligence will have on where we work and how we work, and where we fit in an automated world.

Funded by Roger W. Gale, the symposium invites UBC Okanagan students, faculty, staff and the local community to a two-part event Nov 2. The first event starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes luncheon and presentations at UBC Okanagan’s University Centre Ballroom, room UNC 200.

Guest speakers will include:

Paulina Cameron, author of bestselling Canada 150 Women

Taylor Owen, professor of digital media and global affairs at UBC’s Vancouver campus

Sunil Johal, policy director at the University of Toronto’s Mowat Centre

Alexandra Matesscu, ethnographer and researcher at the Data and Society Research Institute

A panel discussion and reception will follow later that day at 6:30 p.m. at the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna, 460 Doyle Avenue.

The two-part event is open to the public and free, but online pre-registration is required for both parts.

For tickets for the first part go to: eventbrite.com/e/humans-machines-and-the-future-of-work-part-1-tickets

For tickets for the second part go to: eventbrite.com/e/humans-machines-and-the-future-of-work-part-2-tickets

