UBC Okanagan to host discussion about Nobel Prize winners

Learn about the world-changing discoveries and achievements Dec. 10

On Dec. 10, thousands of miles away from the Okanagan, world leaders will gather in both Stockholm and Oslo to watch the 2018 Nobel Prizes be officially awarded.

It was on this same day in 1901 when the first Nobel Prizes were awarded, fulfilling the intentions of Alfred Nobel’s will. For more than a century, the Nobel Prize awards and Laureates continue to garner international attention for their discoveries and achievements.

RELATED:UBC Okanagan alumna earns national research prize

At UBC Okanagan’s Nobel Night, university professors will explain why the 2018 awards are relevant and significant in today’s changing world. From lasers to curing cancer to the economics of climate change and more, people will learn about some of the world’s most outstanding contributions in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and economics.

The event will take place at lecture theatre FIP 204, Fipke Centre for Innovative Research, 3247 University Way, UBC Okanagan at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running
Next story
Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

‘Every forest tells a story’: CRED Talks return to Revelstoke

Professional forester explains alternative logging options

The Alpine Club of Canada establishes a new section in Revelstoke

The Columbia Mountains section aims to have backpacking, hiking, climbing, and mountain biking trips

New chain-up regulations for commercial vehicles

The new rules come into effect today provincewide

Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The ceremony ran along side the annual volunteer fair

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

UBC Okanagan to host discussion about Nobel Prize winners

Learn about the world-changing discoveries and achievements Dec. 10

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

Most Read