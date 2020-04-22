The Centre for Rural Health Research is conducting a survey for rural and remote residents on their experiences and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

UBC research team surveying rural residents on COVID-19 experience and response

Data collected will be shared with the ministry and health authorities

Researchers working on understanding rural communities’ health care priorities have created a survey to learn about experiences and responses to COVID-19.

The Centre for Rural Health Research, which is part of UBC’s Department of Family Practice, has previously conducted focus groups asking Revelstoke residents about surgery and maternity care experiences.

READ MORE: Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

The survey is anonymous and researchers will be using the data to learn from rural and remote communities about their experiences and responses to COVID-19.

The findings will be shared with participating communities as well as the ministry of health and the health authorities.

Find the survey at bit.ly/rercovid-19.

