UBC researchers want to talk to people in Revelstoke who have accessed surgical or maternity care in the last two years.

UBC researchers looking to talk to Revelstoke surgery and maternity patients

Did you access maternity or surgical care in the last two years? You can participate

The Centre for Rural Health Research at UBC is conducting a study evaluating the Rural Surgical and Obstetrical Networks program in B.C.

The team will be coming to Revelstoke the week of Feb. 18, 2019 to meet with program stakeholders including community members.

“We are hoping to facilitate focus groups with patients and their families to hear about their experience with surgical care, either locally or away from their community,” said Anshu Parajulee, evaluation coordinator for the program, in an email.

The researchers are looking adults, 19 years or older, who have had surgery or accessed maternity care in the past two years, to take part in a 60-90 minute focus group with seven to nine others from the community.

Contact Parajulee at anshu.parajulee@bc.ca or at 604-822-4587 if you are interested in participating. There will be snacks and refreshments at each session and participants will be thanked with a $30 gift card to Save-On-Foods.

The study is lead by doctors Jude Kornelsen and Asif Khowaja of UBC and funded by the Rural Coordination Centre of BC.

