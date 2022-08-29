The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

The PLUME van will help UBC researchers map different levels of air pollution and odours in Vancouver. (Credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Mechanical Engineering)

UBC team announces pollution-sniffing lab on wheels

Mobile lab will be used to measure concentrations of air pollutants across Vancouver

  • Aug. 29, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A special University of British Columbia vehicle will be sniffing out air pollution across Vancouver.

The Portable Laboratory for Understanding Human-Made Emissions (PLUME) is a vehicle that measures air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ground-level ozone, black carbon, methane and volatile organic compounds.

Naomi Zimmerman, a UBC professor and the engineer behind PLUME, says using a mobile laboratory rather than fixed sensors allows a greater distance to be covered.

“We can sample anywhere from highways, to by the ocean, to the middle of a field with the same instrumentation in a single day. The instruments in the van can collect data as often as every second,” she said.

Zimmerman’s team at the Integrated Research in Energy, Air, Climate and Health lab (iREACH lab) will use data collected by the van to create a map of the city, showing how levels of pollution components change over time.

PLUME is already collecting information on unpleasant smells in Metro Vancouver through a project called Smell Vancouver.

That project aims to aid the understanding of air quality and its implications for environmental injustice in the area.

According to Zimmerman, research links breathing polluted air to numerous health problems and millions of premature deaths worldwide each year.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian students in B.C. create a resource kit for other newcomers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air pollutionUBCVancouver

Previous story
UPDATE: Victim of fatal South Surrey shooting identified
Next story
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced

Just Posted

Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 30 hours

Three new fires near Revelstoke, shown by an orange diamond. (BC Wildfire Services)
Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

The red is intensive and has been extinguished, the yellow is intermediate with only four fires left, and the green is extensive. (Parks Canada)
Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished