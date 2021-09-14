UBCO announces new sustainability bachelor’s degree

The degree is a four-year direct-entry program for students looking to address complex environmental issues by using an interdisciplinary approach. It will also include hands-on experience and community-based learning. (Contributed)

A new bachelor of sustainability degree will soon be offered at UBCO.

The degree is a four-year direct-entry program for students looking to address complex environmental issues by using an interdisciplinary approach. It will also include hands-on experience and community-based learning.

“This is the type of learning opportunity that prepares students to become the innovators and leaders needed to meet the environmental challenges that we face now and in the future,” said the program’s inaugural director and associate professor of earth sciences, Kevin Hanna.

Students will choose from one of four concentrations: environmental analytics, environmental conservation and management, environmental humanities and green chemistry. UBCO said graduates will be prepared to seek employment in numerous sectors such as natural resources management, environmental impact assessment, project management and education.

All students are also required to take an Indigenous studies course that introduces concepts of Indigenous knowledge, which UBCO said will contribute to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

“UBC has a long track record of innovative practices and programs, and I’m thrilled that we’re adding to this record by establishing the BSust program. The creation of this program is a bold step towards realizing UBC’s vision of inspiring people, ideas and actions for a better world and fulfilling its commitment to advance sustainability across teaching, learning and research.” said deputy vice-chancellor and principal Lesley Cormack.

