UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Do you have what it takes to be a great writer?

The deadline for UBCO’s 22nd annual Okanagan Short Story Contest is quickly approaching on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Fiction writers wanted for UBCO contest

As part of the contest, UBCO is looking for adult fiction stories that range between 1,000 and 4,000 words in length. Stories much also be original and can’t be taken from novels, non-fiction articles, memoirs or screenplays.

Writers who place in the top three spots for their stories will receive a cash prize ranging from $200 for third place to $1,000 for first place. The first prize winner will also win a one-week retreat to The Woodhaven Eco Culture Centre in Kelowna.

In 2018, Kelowna author Brittni MacKenzie-Dalte took home first prize in the annual writing competition with her story “They Called Him Luke”.

Winners from the 2020 contest will be announced on Thursday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna.

For more information on the contest, you can visit UBCO’s website.

