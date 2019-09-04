UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna. (UBCO)

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

A federal grant of $1.5 million was contributed to UBC Okanagan under the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program.

The program was first launched in August 2018 and is aimed at bringing academics and innovators together to collaborate in the research and development of advances in materials for defence and security applications.

Defence Minister Harjt S. Sajjan said that the program is about collaboration and access to innovative thinkers.

“Through these networks, Canadian academics and innovators will be able to work together to understand and exploit the advances in materials science, and increase the knowledge and research in areas critical in importance for our defence and security community.”

To date, the IDEaS program has awarded almost $45 million to 33 defence and security challenges.

Now, some of that money will be seen locally and MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr, said he was honoured to celebrate this award on behalf of Minister Sajjan.

“The truly innovative research the university is undertaking right now has the potential to not only better protect our military members but can also contribute to the safety of our first responders who also rely on wearable protective gear,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the progress they make as their research develops.”

The schools that are taking part in the program and the focus of their research are as follows:

  • University of British Columbia: The Comfort-Optimized Materials for Operational Resilience, Thermal-transport, and Survivability (COMFORTS) micro-net;
  • Carleton University: Artificially intelligent biomimetic metasurfaces for electromagnetic camouflage;
  • Polytechnique Montréal: Flexible, stretchable and self-healable optoelectronic materials for detection avoidance and physical protection; and Terahertz to mid-infrared compact photonic platform on scalable semiconductor technology; and
  • University of Manitoba: Development of advanced materials for improved protection against ballistic impact, wear and corrosion damage with additive manufacturing and cold spraying

READ MORE: Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

READ MORE: UBC president announces $100M in student financial support

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving
Next story
DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

Just Posted

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Most Read