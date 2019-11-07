UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

This year marks the 14th Remembrance Day ceremony at the Okanagan campus

UBC’s Okanagan campus hosted the students, teachers, and community members for a Remembrance Day ceremony, on Thursday.

The event marked the 14th year the school is hosting the event.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 and the British Columbia Dragoons attended the ceremony.

According to the university, the ceremony is now a tradition for the school, complete with two minutes of silence, reveille and wreathe laying.

The school’s chief librarian and associate provost Heather Berringer made opening remarks, with prayers by Reverend Dick Fletcher of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Students from Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School were also in attendance, with some reading “In Flanders Fields”. Students from the university also read poetry and led the singing of “O Canada” and “God Save the Queen.”

UBC engineering doctoral student Kris Mackowiak was the event’s piper.

The university hosted a reception for the school and the community after the ceremony.

