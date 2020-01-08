The fundraiser will be held next Wednesday (File photo)

UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) will hold a survivors of sexual assault fundraiser on campus next Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The fundraiser will involve a public breakfast by donation and all proceeds will go to the adult trauma counselling program at the Elizabeth Fry Society.

READ MORE: ‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

Last year alone, the society helped provided counselling services to almost 2,900 clients. With waitlists for sexual assault victims in the Okanagan ranging between six months to a year, the $7,500 fundraiser goal amount would aim to provide 100 counselling sessions to survivors still waiting for services.

The fundraiser is part of a bigger series of sexual assault awareness events hosted by UBCO in January.

For more information on the fundraiser, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead
Next story
Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Just Posted

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

Last month was the snowiest on record at Three Valley Gap on Highway 1

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

A structure fire near Keremeos resulted in the closure of Highway 3 Tuesday night.

UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

Most Read