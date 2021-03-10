An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto on February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Uber Canada seeks labour model allowing it to provide benefits to drivers, couriers

Uber is calling their pitch Flexible Work+ and marketing it as a step up from independent contractor model

Uber Technologies Inc. is asking provincial governments across Canada for regulatory changes that would force the tech giant and other app-based companies to offer gig workers benefits and safety protections.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday that it wants the provinces to require app-based gig employers to accrue benefit funds for workers and provide safety tools and training without having to take away the flexibility of their work by declaring them traditional employees.

Uber’s proposal is a significant shift from its longtime independent contractor model, where drivers and couriers pick up riders or orders as they please but are not offered health insurance, vacation time or many other perks associated with traditional employment.

“Our view is our current employment system is outdated, unfair and somewhat inflexible and some workers get benefits and protections and others don’t,” Andrew MacDonald, Uber’s senior vice-president of global rides and platform told The Canadian Press.

“We feel that COVID has exposed some of those fundamental flaws and think this is a good opportunity for change.”

MacDonald and Uber are calling their pitch Flexible Work+ and marketing it as a step up from the independent contractor model that gives drivers and couriers perks but doesn’t take away their power to chose when, where and how often they pick up riders or meals.

The company hopes to use the model to address frequent complaints from drivers and couriers who want the benefits provided by traditional employers and more transparency around their earnings.

Both requests have become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as gig workers saw their earnings fluctuate.

UberEats couriers in Toronto, for example, told The Canadian Press in February they were concerned about the company’s treatment of workers after pay changes resulted in some of their earnings dropping from $10 to $3.99 per trip before tips during the last year.

If provincial governments back Uber’s proposal, the company would offer drivers and couriers in the country access to funds that they can spend on prescriptions, dental, or vision care and potentially even RRSPs or tuition.

Uber envisions drivers and couriers getting to decide how to use the money, which could be allocated based on hours worked.

Uber is also hoping provincial changes would allow the company to give drivers and couriers equipment like safety vests or phone mounts without creating the perception that it is a traditional employer.

It would also commit to offer more transparency around pay, find more ways to engage with drivers and delivery people and invest more in those finding work through the app — all features it does not require government assistance for.

Uber is pursuing the Flexible Work+ model rather than existing ones because an October survey of 670 Canadian drivers and couriers showed 85 per cent could not continue driving or delivering if flexible work wasn’t offered.

When it asked about specific models, it found 29 per cent strongly preferred and 30 per cent somewhat preferred to be an independent contractor.

About 15 per cent strongly preferred and 20 per cent somewhat preferred the traditional employee model.

“We really think there is a way to have the best of both worlds here,” said MacDonald.

READ MORE: ‘I’m making so little’: Uber Eats couriers say new pay system dropped wages

Using feedback, the company started devising Flexible Work+ and asked drivers and couriers about it. Sixty-five per cent of the them favoured it. Roughly 16 per cent still like the current independent contractor model and 18 per cent wanted to be classified as employees with benefits.

Now it wants provincial co-operation to make the proposal a reality — and not just for Uber.

“Uber has led but we’re by no means the only player in the space and many of our drivers and delivery people work on multiple platforms, so we really think it’s a good thing for the industry to come along,” said MacDonald.

He isn’t sure how other apps feel about the changes Uber is pushing, but said there is “wiggle room” to alter the proposal based on feedback and he can see other companies finding benefits in the model.

“We’ve got a proposal that will work, but now we just need to engage.”

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusride hailingUber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says Johnson & Johnson vaccine faces production challenges
Next story
Sudden death at West Kelowna campground prompts police investigation

Just Posted

For Janette Wheeler, animals are important because they show unconditional love. “They don’t care about your guilt or shame. They just want to be there for you,” she said. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Revelstoke pet groomer finds a beacon of light in animals

‘They don’t care about your guilt or shame. They just want to be there for you’

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Robin Konjer and Landon Zabolotniuk’s startup business, Multiply Coffee, supplies Vernon-area shops with coffee roasted fresh, using a zero-emission roaster. (Contributed)
Expert roaster plus ‘numbers guy’ equals early success for Okanagan coffee company

Adding a zero-emission roaster to the equation, Vernon’s Multiply Coffee supplies local shops with environmentally friendly coffee

The Ministry of Health announced on March 9 that there would be a new urgent and primary care centre operating on Martin Street starting March 31. The facility will be an expansion to the existing Martin Street Outreach Centre. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton primary care a ‘model for the province’ says Minister Dix

The Martin Street urgent care centre and Ponderosa clinic are key parts of that model

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a woman’s sudden death. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Sudden death at West Kelowna campground prompts police investigation

West Kelowna RCMP said they received a report of a deceased woman on March 9

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market in which realtors are seeing an increasing number of homes for sale receive multiple bids, often with few or any subject-to clauses. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm experiencing ‘unprecedented’ sellers’ housing market

Realtors seeing homeowners receive several bids, homes selling for more than asking price

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Vernon teacher on trial in Kelowna for decades-old sex crimes against minors

Anoop Singh Klair charged with several sex crimes alleged to have been committed in Vernon between late-1999 and 2003

Most Read