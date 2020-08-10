UFO trackers set their sights on Revelstoke skies

Dan Berg took Rob Freeman up Sale Mountain looking for UFOs. (Skylight Films photo) Rob Freeman travels around the world investigating UFOs and trying to make contact with extraterrestrials, filming experts and witness accounts with Mark McNabb, producer, and sometimes, Revelstoke’s Dan Berg. (Skylight Films photo) Rob Freeman travels around the world investigating UFOs and trying to make contact with extraterrestrials, filming experts and witness accounts with Mark McNabb, producer, and sometimes, Revelstoke’s Dan Berg. (Skylight Films photo) Dan Berg took Rob Freeman up Sale Mountain looking for UFOs. (Skylight Films photo) Rob Freeman checking out the view on Sale Mountain in July. (Skylight Films photo) The crew stayed in a cabin on Sale Mountain July 20-24. (Skylight Films photo) The crew flew with Glacier Helicopters up to Sale Mountain. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke has been in Hallmark movies, The Amazing Race Canada and The Price is Right. Now, it’s going to be featured in an upcoming documentary on extraterrestrials.

A trio of UFO explorers stayed on Sale Mountain in July with an extensive set of camera gear in hopes of making contact, which, according to the trio, often means witnessing unexplainable lights in the sky.

Dan Berg, a resident of Revelstoke, hosted Rob Freeman and Mark McNabb who are travelling the world trying to meet UFOs.

“What we have found over the years, 95 per cent of what gets reported is explainable, it’s that five per cent that we are going after,” said Freeman.

Three years ago Berg didn’t believe in UFOs, but he discovered Unacknowledged, a documentary featuring UFO expert Steven Greer interviewing witnesses and presenting classified documents concerning the existence of extraterrestrials.

“It made me go from not believing to feeling almost 100 per cent sure that the nuts and bolts of UFOs were real,” Berg said.

Berg first attempted to make contact with extraterrestrials, known as CE5, in Sicamous in 2018.

CE5 is human initiated contact or interaction with extraterrestrial intelligence or beings. These encounters occur following a clear and simple contact protocol which is almost like a guided meditation, i.e opening yourself up to the universe and inviting inter stellar visitors to make contact.

That night he didn’t see anything, however, the next day a Sunnybrae resident noticed a set of strange rings on the ice of Shuswap Lake. The coincidence lead to an interview and story in the Salmon Arm Observer and Revelstoke Review.

This launched Berg into a community trying to find UFOs.

“I really feel like I fast tracked in the UFO world with the contacts I have and the people I know and I really feel blessed to be travelling with this film crew,” Berg said.

With his new-found fame, Berg was invited on a more professional CE5 trip to Mt. Shasta. There, Berg said he saw his first UFO and up to 50 more within the week.

“When I see, I believe and that is what it took for me,” Berg said.

Freeman’s first UFO sighting was 1966 in Sarnia, Ont.

The event was witnessed by 200 people, Freeman said, and covered in the local newspaper. Unfortunately, Freeman’s buddy who lived across the street had missed all the action.

So, with the intention of seeing another flying saucer, the boys climbed on the roof of Freeman’s house. Roughly 30 minutes later Freeman remembers seeing a flotilla of lights go from one horizon to the other in a second and a half.

“While we were speechless, 30 seconds later that whole flotilla went all the way back. Birds can’t travel that fast, planes can’t travel that fast,” Freeman said.

He has told the story hundreds of times, but it wasn’t until he relayed it to McNabb on the set of a movie they were both working on that he learned about CE5.

“The second story resonated with me a lot, about shimmying up an antenna tower with a buddy of his a few weeks later with a makeshift sky watching kit, a compass, a walkietalkie, I just got a real kind of ET, Close Encounters, Spielberg, kind of visual of that, you know two little boys trying to make contact,” said McNabb, who is a TV producer.

After a few months of research, he went back to Freeman and said he thought the boys had made contact with the flying objects.

Freeman said he didn’t believe it, at first. But McNabb found people around the world practicing CE5 protocols and reporting sightings.

So, Freeman, keeping an open mind, agreed to go to a few places and see what happens.

The team has been to 14 countries and over 50 cities since then, recording thousands of hours of footage.

“In addition to the technology being expanded, [each trip] we would get a carrot, the proverbial cosmic carrot they call it, which is some anomalous sighting, some kind of different kind of anomalous event that we couldn’t explain, was out of our wheelhouse in terms of understanding it and that kept us going,” McNabb said.

Berg met the film crew in Joshua Tree, California at a CE5 event and started travelling with them. He has been on five or six trips so far.

“When you see for yourself it changes everything,” Berg said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on their plans, but Freeman and McNabb will be travelling to Manitoba in September to finish filming.

Where the documentary will be shown and what the team will do next, has yet to be identified.

