Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution

A Kelowna man returned to his home city in Ukraine to deliver generators to civilians without power as a result of Russian bombing.

Daniel Sora grew up in Rivne, Ukraine before moving to Kelowna, and has taken an active role in assisting people on the front lines and those impacted by the war.

Sora flew to Poland where he purchased the generators, and then travelled to Rivne himself to ensure they were delivered properly.

Thanks to a donation from the Okanagan-Mission Rotary and fundraising by Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, Sora was able to purchase and deliver 15 generators to the mayor of Rivne.

The people of Kelowna took action after the mayor of Rivne released a plea for international aid after targeted bombing to the city’s power plants left residents without electricity.

Sora said that the city of Rivne is now reliant on generators but other than the hum that they give off, you would never know the region was under attack.

“You walk down the street and hear generator noise coming from all the little doors and windows,” said Sora.

He said that businesses are finding ways to stay open, pay taxes and continue operating with some sense of normalcy.

Rivne is far from the front lines of the war, but has still been subject to targeted missiles that have destroyed the city’s power plants.

Despite people’s efforts to continue live as normal, on Dec. 16, when Sora spoke with Capital News over the phone, he said that people in Rivne had to spend much of the day in bunkers while sirens blared, due to heavy bombing by the Russian army.

“It was a horrible day for the whole country,” said Sora.

While in Ukraine he also delivered gifts, money and a generator to approximately 30 children who have been orphaned by the war.

Sora said that one day victory and peace will return to Ukraine.

“We will be standing until victory comes.”

