Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The structure fire has been contained and fire crews have returned to station.

12:05 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department has confirmed that the structure fire has been contained to one unit.

They also confirmed one individual with unspecified injuries has been transported to hospital.

11:12 a.m.

Firefighters have rescued an unconscious person from a structure fire at 270 Riverside Drive.

Fire crews responded to the call around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

A reporter on scene said smoke could be seen rising from a single level commercial motel. The fire was also reported to be venting out one window in the rear of the building.

The condition of the person was not immediately available.

More to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

Just Posted

Increase in some mental health issues for Thompson Cariboo Shuswap adolescents but high sports participation: 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey

Survey completed by over 38,000 adolescents across all six school districts in the region

Revelstoke Grizzlies double win on weekend

After a big Grizzlies win on New Years Eve the Forum seemed… Continue reading

Avalanche control planned today near Revelstoke

Winter storm watch in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read