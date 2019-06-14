Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new heritage jersey to debut for the 2019-20 season, marking the Canucks 50th season in the National Hockey League.

The club also announced new home and away jerseys which will now feature the orca whale logo, on its own, as the primary logo, the team said on its website.

A 50th season logo will also adorn the top left corner of the jerseys for the duration of the 2019-20 season, the Canucks said.

“The 50th season presents an opportunity to honour our history, while launching a new era of Canucks hockey with a modern look,” said Trent Carroll, with Canucks Sports and Entertainment, in a news release this week.

“This evolution preserves our team identity and acknowledges a tradition of Canucks hockey that is as vibrant and rich in history as the West Coast.”

The Canucks also will wear the “black skate” jersey for three games in 2019-20.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa
Next story
Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read