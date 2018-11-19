Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Support is being offered to mine workers grappling with the death of a Teck Coal employee at Elkview Operations in Sparwood on Sunday.

LOOK BACK: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at Elkview Operations under investigation

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 9346 has established crisis management at its hall at 111 Centennial Square, Sparwood, and is encouraging anyone experiencing difficulty to reach out.

The union is also taking donations at the hall for the family of the deceased, a 38-year-old Fernie man.

The man suffered critical injuries when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a fully loaded dump truck at the mine site on Sunday morning.

USW Local 9346 Agreements Compensation Chairman Troy Cook said the union is devastated by the incident.

“It’s pretty shocking stuff,” he told The Free Press on Monday.

“It doesn’t happen all the time and what it does is it affects everybody, not only the workforce but the communities as well.

“It’s a big deal and a tough day for us.”

According to Cook, operations have not yet resumed at the mine site with the union waiting for further advice from Teck and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

Cook declined to comment on the circumstances of the incident but described it as a wake up call for the industry.

“It wakes you up every time,” he said. “Even in other industries you see stuff happen and it affects you.

“We’ve been getting calls from all over the place, from other Steelworkers locals and other union locals in support because they get how devastating this is to a work site.”

The Free Press is seeking confirmation from Teck regarding the closure.

More to come.

Previous story
RCMP deploy spike belt on Highway 5 to stop driver
Next story
Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Just Posted

Welcome Week and the pull of Revelstoke

Jill Zacharias reflects on what it was like to be a newcomer in Revelstoke

Revelstoke to install safety netting in arena

The city will be installing a spectator safety net at the arena… Continue reading

CSRD wants immediate Provincial action to fund Newsome Creek study

Erosion along the creek is causing hazardous situation for residents

Revelstoke couple convert 9/11 ambulance into a traveling home

They plan to drive it to Mexico and beyond

Physio treatment user fees dropped for auto accident injuries

ICBC negotiates new contract with B.C. Physiotherapy Association

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

RCMP deploy spike belt on Highway 5 to stop driver

Numerous complaints were reported driver’s behaviour to the Barriere and Kamloops RCMP

No arrests 2 weeks after Kamloops stabbing

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops

TRU professor says he’s been suspended due to his research

TRU in Kamloops says professor’s suspension unrelated to his research

Most Read