Post-secondary students are preparing to resume studies in early September. The University of Summerland is asking for retired instructors to provide assistance to students in the community. (Pixabay photo)

University of Summerland seeks instructors

Organizers of study space asking for retired instructors to provide assistance

The University of Summerland is looking for retired instructors as it prepares to open its doors to students this fall.

The university — a study space for post-secondary students, but not a degree-granting institution — will open on Sept. 8. Three Summerland churches have donated space and access to wifi in order to accommodate students.

READ ALSO: Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

While students continue to register, the organizing group is reaching out to the community to see if there are retired instructors or professionals who would be willing to provide support for these students in a volunteer capacity.

The university is looking for individuals with a background in mathematics/calculus, English, chemistry, physics, biology, nursing and engineering.Those who are interested are asked to email universityofsummerland@gmail.com.

The study space was created since many universities are only providing online instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are spaces available for up to 30 students in the program. Students must register at universityofsummerland.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Just Posted

Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

The new Revy. masks have arrived

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Christie Mountain wildfire sees ‘minimal’ growth despite heavy winds

55 pieces of equipment, 110 firefighters from across B.C. have been released from Penticton blaze

Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Blaze near Penticton experienced ‘minimal fire activity’ over the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents offer words of support to Penticton during Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents empathize having shared experience of past wildfires in B.C.

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

The new Revy. masks have arrived

University of Summerland seeks instructors

Organizers of study space asking for retired instructors to provide assistance

North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Motorcycle and SUV crash in North Okanagan

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working on re-entry plan for Heritage Hills residents

Christie Mountain fire had resulted in evacuation order in Electoral Area D

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

Most Read