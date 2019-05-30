‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

A Vancouver Island-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was cancelled due to an incident involving an unruly passenger.

WestJet flight 339 set to depart Edmonton at 4:15 p.m. on May 29 was due to arrive in Comox at 4:51 p.m. For the safety of the guests and crew, the flight was cancelled prior to departure, and subsequently, WestJet flight 338 departing Comox at 5:40 p.m. to Edmonton was also cancelled, confirmed Morgan Bell, a media and public relations advisor for the airline.

“All guests were provided re-accommodation options through either Calgary, Vancouver or on today’s direct flights from Comox and Edmonton,” she explained in an emailed statement.

According to the Edmonton International Airport RCMP, the incident involved a security breach where a male passenger did not wait for authorization to board his flight, and instead ran down the boarding ramp and onto the plane.

In a release, they noted the plane was not occupied by passengers at the time, and the flight crew was onboard in the process of completing their pre-flight briefings.

The man uttered threats to the crew and, fearing for their safety, the flight crew safely removed themselves from the plane.

The man then caused damage to a door on the aircraft before police arrived and took the man into custody without further incident.

The 41-year-old man is in police custody and charges are pending.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna mom cycles to raise awareness for lung disease in support of her daughter
Next story
B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Just Posted

Daring Greatly playing Revelstoke this weekend

The band will be a River City Pub Friday and Saturday night

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Most Read