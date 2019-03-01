Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna

CrimeStoppers has released the recent unsolved crimes within Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country. Any information on the crimes can be directed to RCMP, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kelowna:

: Kelowna RCMP were called to a downtown Ellis St. bank Feb. 20 where a man was reported committing mischievous acts inside the banks ATM before exiting and driving away in a Mercedes. RCMP are looking to identify this person of interest. Theft of Ford F-250: On Feb. 26, a Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the 900 block of McCurdy Road in Kelowna. The vehicle was last seen at 2 p.m. and then gone at 5 p.m. when the owner had left for work. The truck is a white 1999 Ford F-250, B.C. plate PA177R, and VIN 1FTNX21F3XEC07656. Dash cam footage captured a person of interest leaving the truck at 3:30 p.m.

West Kelowna:

: A loss prevention office from the Louie Dr. Superstore contacted West Kelowna RCMP Feb. 14 when a man wearing a black baseball cap with a scruffy beard left the store without paying for electronics that were stuffed underneath his jacket. Peachland seasonal residence theft: West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3500 block of Drought Rd. in Peachland Feb. 22 when a home was discovered broken into sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb 22. Several major appliances: washer, dryer, fireplace, dishwasher, a bar stool, two paintings, and an outdoor fire pit were gone from the residence. The suspects entered through a secondary story bathroom window which was pried and forced open. West Kelowna RCMP encourage any information of suspicious activity during the time-frame to be reported.

Lake Country:

: A resident in the 12000 block of Apex Dr. in Lake Country reported a theft of his boat motor on Feb. 12. Suspects had opened a tarp covering the boat and stole the blue Yamaha 15 HP motor with serial number S 1004858. Theft from vehicle: A grey Dodge truck was reported pillaged in the 9500 block of Glenmore Rd. early Feb. 23. A blue Osprey backpack was stolen containing shoes, a Swiss Army knife, and a flashlight battery charger and cords. A Garmin GPS unit was also reported stolen. Footage shows the suspect opening the vehicle using a glove or cloth and staying in the vehicle for about 15 minutes before leaving with the backpack.

Visit CrimeStoppers or call 1-800-222-8577 to report any additional information.

