Untold stories: Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives grant for new exhibit

According to Cathy English, curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, the new exhibit will feature Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke, who held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association has received $14,000 from HeritageBC’s 150 Time Immemorial Grant Program in an effort to promote inclusivity, diversity and raise cultural awareness around the province.

According to executive director Kirstin Clausen, HeritageBC has disbursed $10 million through the program to fund 94 projects in 54 B.C. communities.

Revelstoke Museum and Archives curator Cathy English said the funding will be used in the creation of Reclaiming Voices, an exhibit set to tell the stories often excluded from the historic record.

The exhibit will feature stories from the perspective of women, including ski-jumper Isabel Coursier and succesful hotelier and miner Alice Jowett, as well as focus on Sinixt, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Scandinavian and Ukrainian women and women who have lived in poverty and faced societal challenges.

“This will create a broader understanding of how Revelstoke developed, and will increase awareness about the diversity of the community, and create a feeling of compassion and inspiration from community members and visitors to the exhibit,” English wrote in the grant application shared with the Revelstoke Review.

The provincial government announced the $30-million 150 Time Immemorial grant program back in July of 2021 to be administered by the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and HeritageBC.

According to HeritageBC, all projects in the program are expected to be completed by July 2024.

“The projects being funded are truly inspirational in their innovation and partnership collaboration” Clausen said. “This grant is encouraging the broadening of the definition of heritage to include what is described as intangible cultural heritage.”

