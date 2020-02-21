Up to 15 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.
Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy this evening then snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.
Tonight: Snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 to 4 cm. High plus 4.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery section.
South: Slippery section.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 248 cm
Season total: 883 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Even in times of low avalanche hazard best practices of skiing exposed features one at a time are warranted.”
Alpine: Low
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Thursday
“Moderate southerly winds may create small wind slabs that are possible to trigger in steep, convex terrain below ridgetops.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Thursday
“Moderate southerly winds may create small wind slabs that are possible to trigger in steep, convex terrain below ridgetops.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
