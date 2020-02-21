A previous snowstorm in downtown Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Up to 15 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

The snow should start tonight and continue through the weekend

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy this evening then snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tonight: Snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 to 4 cm. High plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery section.

South: Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Facebook

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 248 cm

Season total: 883 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Facebook

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Even in times of low avalanche hazard best practices of skiing exposed features one at a time are warranted.”

Alpine: Low

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Moderate southerly winds may create small wind slabs that are possible to trigger in steep, convex terrain below ridgetops.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Moderate southerly winds may create small wind slabs that are possible to trigger in steep, convex terrain below ridgetops.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

