Up to 20 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Water pooling.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery section.

South: Water pooling.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 249 cm

Season total: 846 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Stubborn storm slabs need to be kept in mind touring today. Expect sun crust on steeper solar aspects.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Flurries are forecast to bring 5-10 cm of new snow on Thursday. Expect avalanche danger to increase through the day as the snow accumulates and the wind redistributes the snow into reactive slabs.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

"Flurries are forecast to bring 5-10 cm of new snow on Thursday. Expect avalanche danger to increase through the day as the snow accumulates and the wind redistributes the snow into reactive slabs."

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

