Up to 20 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Snow will start today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Water pooling.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery section.

South: Water pooling.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 249 cm

Season total: 846 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Stubborn storm slabs need to be kept in mind touring today. Expect sun crust on steeper solar aspects.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Flurries are forecast to bring 5-10 cm of new snow on Thursday. Expect avalanche danger to increase through the day as the snow accumulates and the wind redistributes the snow into reactive slabs.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Flurries are forecast to bring 5-10 cm of new snow on Thursday. Expect avalanche danger to increase through the day as the snow accumulates and the wind redistributes the snow into reactive slabs.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog
Next story
Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Just Posted

Grizzlies goalie KIJHL star for second time

Noah Desouza saved 43 of 44 shots in two games over the weekend

Up to 20 cm of snow coming for Revelstoke

Snow will start today

Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Revelstoke City Council approves $3.8 million signage project

Phase 1 of the project will be $550,000

Revelstoke related films to be shown at North Valley Mountain Film Festival

The festival is Feb. 29 in Silverton, B.C.

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Most Read