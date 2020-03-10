Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning up to 20 cm expected by Wednesday morning

Today: Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow changing to rain mixed with snow this evening then to snow at times heavy overnight. Local snowfall amount 10 cm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening then becoming north 20 gusting to 50 overnight. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Snow at times heavy ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 256 cm

Season total: 958 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Avalanche hazard will increase throughout the day with the help of new snow and strong winds. The February 22nd surface hoar remains reactive to skier triggers.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Fresh snow and wind may build touchy slabs on Tuesday. Anticipate changing conditions and dial back terrain where more than 20 cm accumulates. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Fresh snow and wind may build touchy slabs on Tuesday. Anticipate changing conditions and dial back terrain where more than 20 cm accumulates. A buried weak layer warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use strategy.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather