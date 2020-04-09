Upcoming contruction planned for Revelstoke Schools

Further upgrades at Columbia Park Elementary and playground review at Arrow Heights Elementary

The Revelstoke school district recently approved a bylaw allowing for further construction at Columbia Park Elementary and reviewing playground equipment at Arrow Heights Elementary.

The project at Columbia Park, funded by the B.C. government, includes replacing all interior doors, millwork, ceiling tiles, flooring, lighting and painting both inside and outside the school.

The district said the contract for work was awarded to VVI Construction Ltd, a Revelstoke based company, for more than $1.2 million.

The work is expected to be complete by Aug. 30, 2020. However, the district said the work schedule is still being negotiated with the contractor to work within the peramitors of the COVID-19 crisis.

In the meantime, the district has just applied for a building permit with the city.

The district is also looking to make playground equipment more handicapped accessible at Arrow Heights. The project is pegged at $125,000 and funded by B.C. government.

Columbia Park upgraded their playground last year to make it more inclusive for students with mobility issues. For example, they removed gravel/sand and replaced them with soft matts. A spinning contraption was added that is plush with the ground, allowing children in wheelchairs to get on board.

The Arrow Heights playground upgrades are expected to finish by March 31, 2021.

Other recent work completed at Columbia Park Elementary include improvements to the school’s front entrance, fire alarm system and adding a handicapped washroom.

