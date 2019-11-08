Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

The documentary will be released later this year

Tanelle Bolt and Ethan Krueger left Revelstoke on July 2. The trip was Revelstoke to Nelson is 250 km. Both athletes have severe spinal cord injuries and cannot walk. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A documentary exploring what it means for people facing barriers to follow their passions just released a final trailer.

Last summer, Ethan Krueger and Tanelle Bolt, both athletes with disabilities left Revelstoke, aiming to get to Nelson in ten days.

The journey was via paddle and crank.

“People usually just see the chair and not the person that was before,” Mike Riediger, executive director of West Kootenay Adaptive, told Black Press at the time.

The film What If aims to inspire those dreaming of connecting or reconnecting with the outdoors, even with a wheelchair.

According to the movie’s description, “What if, you had tried to beat that red light? What if, you skied that line? What if, you hit that jump? There is a fine line between falling, then getting back up and falling, then never walking again. Explore what it means to those who face barriers to integrate back into their passions and how life can change in the blink of an eye.”

The movie is scheduled to be released last this year.

