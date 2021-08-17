UPDATE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire

Showers did however give crews time to strengthen guards of fire now burning at more than 78,000 hectares

A Killarney Place home burns to the ground off Westside Road early Monday, Aug. 16. (Ashley Bridgen photo)

The Okanagan Indian Band confirms 11 structures have been lost on its land from the beast known as the White Rock Lake wildfire.

A total of 10 homes and one business were lost, with an additional four homes damaged, the OKIB said Tuesday, Aug. 17.

“Thanks to the rain and drop in temperature as well as quick action from BC Wildfire and structural protection personnel there have been no additional confirmed structural losses within OKIB IR#1,” the band said in a noon update.

Rain helped slow fire activity Monday, but BC Wildfire Services said it won’t have a lasting effect on the out-of-control wildfire burning now at an estimated 78,190-hectares between Vernon and Kamloops.

“However, it is giving ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new lines,” the provincial agency said in an Aug. 17 update.

Meanwhile, areas that didn’t receive much rain are more active, especially when the wind picks up.

Fire activity was extremely volatile Aug. 15, on all areas, BCWS said.

Local governments and fire officials continue to survey the extensive damages to more than 70 properties in the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Okanagan Indian Band land and work to contact home and business owners.

The OKIB has already begun to work on a recovery plan for its community, with more complete information coming from the EOC regarding the re-entry process for areas which have been impacted by the wildfire. An wildfire donation service may also be in the works.

One-hundred and 43 firefighters from various departments across the province continue to work to protect homes and structures from the fire 24-7 in communities most affected.

More rain is called for Tuesday (Aug. 17) and cooler temperatures are expected.

Sixteen helicopters, 64 pieces of heavy equipment, 219 wildland firefighters, 143 structure protection personnel and 18 danger tree fallers are assigned to the fire.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect for the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, Regional District of North Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Splatsin, Okanagan Indian Band, Regional District of Central Okanagan, the City of Vernon and the Township of Spallumcheen.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

 

