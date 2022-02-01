UPDATE 7 a.m.: Crews cleaning up large debris on Highway 97 near Glenrosa Rd. in West Kelowna

Expect lengthy delays both directions on Highway 97, West Kelowna

UPDATE: 7 a.m.: Northbound traffic is being detoured off highway 97 at Glenrosa Rd. Southbound traffic is down to one lane through the accident area. Large metal pipes are still on the road and clean-up crews are actively working. RCMP says to expect lengthy delays as the crews work to clean up the highway.

7 a.m. Feb 2, large metal pipes in southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy 97(Gary Barnes/Kelowna Capital News)

7 a.m. Feb 2, large metal pipes in southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy 97(Gary Barnes/Kelowna Capital News)

At 7:45 p.m., Feb. 1, a serious collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna blocked traffic in both directions.

When RCMP arrived at the scene near Glenrosa Rd., a semi-truck and trailer was on its side with its load of large metal pipes strewn across the highway.

A Subaru Outback carrying two passengers was involved in the collision. A 51-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman traveling in the Outback were transported to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The 36-year-old semi-driver sustained minor injuries.

The West Kelowna RCMP, along with Southeast District Central Okanagan Traffic Services and an RCMP Collision Analyst were on scene conducting the investigation well into the night.

READ MORE: Garage fire quickly doused in West Kelowna

car crash

