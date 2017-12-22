Fire crews battle a fire at the Copper Island Inn and Pub on Dec. 21. -image credit: Jake Ootes photo

Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

Update: 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22

The Copper Island Inn and Pub in Scotch Creek has been destroyed by a fire which started in the afternoon of Dec. 21.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said there were seven people inside the structure when it caught fire.

The occupants were able to flee the building and an emergency call went out which was answered by the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department, as well as the Celista and Anglemont departments. No one was injured.

Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Engholm said the call went out at 3:30 p.m. and was initially reported as a chimney fire.

Coubrough said crews arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes after the initial call went out to find smoke and an orange glow coming from the rear of the building. By the time they had hoses set up, the fire was venting out the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Coubrough said the building’s wood furnace system is being investigated as a possible cause.

Crews were on scene until 1 a.m. getting the fire extinguished.

“The fire did spread very rapidly. The interior, from speaking with the owner, I guess had cedar paneling on the inside and it allowed the fire to travel very quickly,” Coubrough said.

“It was a great response by all three departments.”

Engholm said approximately 24 firefighters battled the blaze.

CSRD Emergency Social Services (ESS) is providing assistance to the five people who called the pub and its attached motel home. Coubrough said along with two long-term renters, the owner and her two daughters lived on the property.

-with files from Kamloops This Week

Original story

Initial reports indicate the Copper Island Pub in Scotch Creek caught fire last night.

Photos posted on social media show fire trucks on scene and flames coming out of the roof of the building.

More to come.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SPCA rescue emaciated mastiff left in ice and snow on B.C. property
Next story
Ski hill still has plenty of room to grow

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

School board expresses concern over Big Eddy delays

Still waiting on preliminary layout approval after seven months

Ski hill still has plenty of room to grow

RMR celebrates 10 years of stoke

Grizzlies fighting for top spot in division

In second by two points

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to open lower elevations Saturday

Full mountain opening thanks to recent snowfall

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Most Read