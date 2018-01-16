(Courtesy of Elaine Barry)

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

  • Jan. 16, 2018 11:35 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles, which occurred late Tuesday morning, north of Vernon.

At about 11 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP and the North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a crash on Highway 97A, south of Pleasant Valley cross road, Spallumcheen, involving a vehicle and semi-truck.

An occupant of one of the vehicles died as a result of the collision.

The surviving occupants are being transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility by both ground and air.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained no injuries.

Const. Kelly Brett says an RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision.

RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroner Services continue to investigate the collision and death.

As of 12:20 p.m., Hwy. 97A remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route.

Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

——

UPDATE:

DRIVEBC is reporting the Hwy. 97A is closed in both directions 3 km south of Armstrong because of the vehicle incident. No detour is available, next update expected by 12:30 p.m.

——

ORIGINAL:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say investigators are currently on scene at Highway 97 A, just south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen, where a collision has taken place between a semi truck and passenger vehicle.

Highway 97 A remains closed at this time and traffic is being diverted.

Further updates to come when available.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Courtesy of Elaine Barry)

