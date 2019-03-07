RCMP are back at a rural Grandview Bench Road property Thursday morning, March 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

  • Mar. 7, 2019 12:28 a.m.
  • News

Police are back at a rural Grandview Bench property as part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP in multiple vehicles arrived at the property in the 700 block of Grandview Bench Road early Thursday, March 7, just as the day prior.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West had little to comment about the substantial police presence, only that there is no danger to the public and that it isn’t related to missing person’s investigation.

Assessment BC lists the approximately 33 acre property with an assessed value of $628,481. The property sold in August 2018 for $1,120,000. The property contains a large barn, stables, a residence and other outbuildings.

Police were reportedly seen near the property Monday and Tuesday morning.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

