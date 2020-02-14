Following a structure fire of what was thought to be a vacant rental home in Keremeos, a man has come forward saying he has lost everything. (Black Press File)

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

Following a structure fire of what was thought to be a vacant rental home in Keremeos, a man has come forward saying he has lost everything.

Nav Lasser explained that he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned to the ground. He further explained he has lost all belongings in the fire and is currently looking at options on where to stay.

The Review previously reported that a residence on River Road in Keremeos burned down. According to the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department, the structure had been burning for a while before it was reported, and by the time crews arrived it was too late.

Authorities reported at the time they believed the home to be vacant, and that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. RCMP has not yet confirmed the home was being rented.

More to come.

READ MORE: Early morning blaze consumes Keremeos home

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

House fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arrest made after suspect robs B.C. Dairy Queen with hammer
Next story
Early morning blaze consumes South Okanagan home

Just Posted

Celebrating more than the love of fresh powder at Revelstoke Mountain Resort today

Couples married or renewed their vows for free on Feb. 14

City of Revelstoke and union reach agreement

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Lessons from Shrek the Musical

What makes Shrek the Musical special? I love musicals. The joyfulness of… Continue reading

Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

Most Read