UPDATE: Fire activity increases in Nashwito Creek area of White Rock Lake blaze

The Regional District of North Okanagan rescinded an evacuation order for 20 properties affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire Tuesday, Aug. 10. (RDNO)

Update: 8:45 p.m.

BC Wildfire saw an increase in fire activity in the Nashwito Creek area Tuesday night.

An increase in smoke can be seen in the vicinity of Nashwito Creek on the southeast flank of the fire.

Multiple helicopters are on site bucketing water to cool hot spots. Air tankers are available to support and will be utilized if they are required, said BC Wildfire on Tuesday evening.

The Nashwito Creek area has been recently seeing increased fire behaviour in this White Rock Lake fire that has now reached over 55,000 hectares.

BC Wildfire is expecting some gusty winds on Wednesday with light speeds forecast for Thursday as temperatures rise.

Residents along the west side of Irish Creek Road within the Regional District of North Okanagan boundaries can return home but must be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

The evacuation order has been reduced to an alert for 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road, but does not include any properties within Okanagan Indian Band IR#1.

The wildfire burning out of control about 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon is estimated at 55,649 hectares.

BC Wildfire Services said cooler weather conditions have mostly stalled the fire with no significant growth in size or direction but some moderate growth continues on the north, northeast and southeast flanks.

Fire crews and some of the 138 structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties. A second control line is being built from Salmon River Forest Service Road to Okanagan Lake.

BCWS says a special off-road fire engine is also being used in the area to aid in structure protection on the backside of properties along the east flank.

Orders and alerts are still in effect for parts of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Regional District of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Central Okanagan Regional District, City of Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band and Splatsin.

The Township of Spallumcheen, City of Armstrong and Village of Chase have rescinded evacuation alerts.

Monday, the CSRD partially rescinded an evacuation order for homes in Falkland, along Six Mile Creek Road and Cedar Hill. An alert is still in place for those properties.

